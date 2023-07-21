Morgan triumphs at Singapore Amateur

21 Jul 2023 | Amateur golf |

Queensland’s Lincoln Morgan has claimed the biggest win of his amateur career with victory at the Singapore Open Amateur Championship at Orchid Country Club on Friday.

Winner of the NT Men’s Amateur two years ago, Victorian Junior champion in 2019 and the younger brother of 2021 Australian PGA champion Jed Morgan, Morgan rocketed into contention on the back of a blistering round of 9-under 64 in Thursday’s third round.

That gave Morgan a one-stroke lead heading into the final round where he overcame a nervy start to produce a clutch finish and record a one-stroke win.

He is the first Australian to win the men’s division since Tim Stewart in 2007 with the championship honour roll boasting Asian legends Thongchai Jaidee and Thaworn Wiratchant.

Bogeys at the second and fifth holes were early setbacks in the final round but Morgan got one back before the turn, making birdie at the par-5 seventh.

It would prove to be a critical change in momentum as he made three birdies in succession from the 11th hole and grabbed a fourth at the 72nd hole for a round of 70 and 18-under total and one-shot win.

Filipino pair Aidric Jose Chan (67) and Carl Jano Corpus (69) finished tied for second with Malaysia’s Marcus Lim (70) as Aussies Tom Addy (69) and Abel Eduard (70) finished eighth and tied for ninth respectively.

The other Australians to make the cut and play all four rounds were Will Bowen (T16), Tom Goh (T27) and Anthony Joseph (53rd).

In the women’s division it was another Queenslander, Stanthorpe junior Hannah Reeves, who finished as the top Aussie.

Reeves birdied three of her final four holes in a closing round of 1-under 73 to finish in a tie for third, South Australian Raegan Denton one shot further back in a share of fifth place.