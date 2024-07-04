Moore Park upgrades popular driving range

04 Jul 2024 | Clubs and Facilities |

Sydney's Moore Park, one of Australia's busiest golf facilities, has added Trackman technology to its already bustling driving range.

Managed and operated by Clublinks, Moore Park now offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy precise shot analysis, real-time feedback, play virtual golf courses, and play fun interactive games.

Golf Australia's Head of Venue Development Tony Craswell attended the evening launch of Moore Park’s latest addition, and was excited to see so many attendees experience the Trackman technology for the first time.

"It was great to see so many fully engaged in the tech on the range," said Craswell.

"There were plenty of new golfers who were discovering Trackman for the first time. It’s something that us rusted golfers know about, but the genuine excitement and engaging banter in bays is what makes technology-based driving ranges our greatest entry into the game.

"It just makes it fun."

Sydney's busiest golf club is sure to soon get a whole lot busier.

To find out more and book in your range session, click