Golf Course ID: 41413, 9 hole

Monto Golf Club is set in quaint, undulating bush surrounds and is ideal for social golfers. The layout is quite forgiving in parts with wide fairways, only a couple of small water hazards and one lone bunker guarding the 8th green. Monto features an interesting layout and the natural undulation and peaceful countryside make for an enjoyable round of golf. A 9 hole Par 35 course.