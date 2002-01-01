Golf Course ID: 20113, 18 hole

Monash Country Club, situated high on the hills above Narrabeen, is approximately 21 kilometres (as the crow flies) from the Sydney GPO. Monash Country Club is a private golf club situated in a unique and natural bushland setting with magnificent golf course and Pacific ocean views. Situated high in the hills above Narrabeen on the beautiful northern beaches of Sydney, our magnificent golf course features an Acclaimed par 72 par layout with Superb, challenging greens and a full practice range and amenities.

The Clubhouse facilities and golf course are constantly being reviewed to provide first class amenities for the Members.