Banner

Golf Course ID: 20113, 18 hole

Monash Country Club (NSW)

Monash Country Club, situated high on the hills above Narrabeen, is approximately 21 kilometres (as the crow flies) from the Sydney GPO. Monash Country Club is a private golf club situated in a unique and natural bushland setting with magnificent golf course and Pacific ocean views. Situated high in the hills above Narrabeen on the beautiful northern beaches of Sydney, our magnificent golf course features an Acclaimed par 72 par layout with Superb, challenging greens and a full practice range and amenities.

The Clubhouse facilities and golf course are constantly being reviewed to provide first class amenities for the Members.

Golf Ratings

Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
No rows found
Loading...

Contact Details

256 Powderworks Road
Ingleside NSW 2101

02 9913 8282
02 9913 7722
Send email
https://www.monashcc.com.au
Golf Australia NEW LOGO White Mono_logo
Join our newsletter

Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions!

Privacy PolicyTerms of Use