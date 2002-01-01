Golf Course ID: 20112, 18 hole

This Par 72 Championship golf course is both beautiful and challenging. Whether it be the deceptive par 3's, hard to reach par 4's or the picturesque par 5's, you can be sure that you are in for a tough test….and that’s before the wind starts to blow! There is so much to like about this unique layout. Set high on a hill, you begin your round by teeing off down towards flatter ground where you will remain until your climb up to the 10th brings you back to the clubhouse.