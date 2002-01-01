Banner

Golf Course ID: 20112, 18 hole

Mona Vale Golf Club (NSW)

Public course
Golf course

This Par 72 Championship golf course is both beautiful and challenging. Whether it be the deceptive par 3's, hard to reach par 4's or the picturesque par 5's, you can be sure that you are in for a tough test….and that’s before the wind starts to blow! There is so much to like about this unique layout. Set high on a hill, you begin your round by teeing off down towards flatter ground where you will remain until your climb up to the 10th brings you back to the clubhouse.

Contact Details

3 Golf Avenue
Mona Vale NSW 2103

02 9999 4266
https://mvgc.com.au
