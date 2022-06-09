Momentum at Mandurah

09 Jun 2022 | Women and girls |

There is momentum building at Mandurah Country Club, a one-hour drive south of Perth, with the introduction of the Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Junior Girls Scholarship program.

“We have some great continuity for our scholarship girls and juniors,” said Craig Tapp, PGA Professional at the club. “Not only are our girls enjoying their scholarship training session each Saturday, but the club has introduced a supervised practice session each Tuesday, plus a nine-hole junior event on Sundays for all juniors (including our scholarship girls) to enjoy.”

These opportunities for practice, play and making friends with other juniors has come to fruition thanks to the newly established Junior Committee.

“The formation of this Committee was sparked by the launch of the AGF scholarship program. With the introduction of the scholarship program, we really started to ask ourselves how do we keep these girls playing? How do we progress their golf? How do we keep them at the club?” Tapp said.

“That is where a suite of ideas, including the supervised training session format was born. To fund and manage this activity, the committee was formed and through fundraising efforts, a kitty was collected. The committee and club have now agreed to a dollar-for-dollar contribution to the ongoing running of junior activity at the club.

“I am really happy with the way it is all progressing. The scholarship program is a great idea and Mandurah Country Club is absolutely embracing the essence of the program.

“Our girls are really starting to thrive through opportunities presented through the program and additional club programs.”

The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.