Mollymook welcomes elite women

16 Nov 2023 | Professional golf |

By Kassidy Rogan, Golf NSW

A wave of elite women golfers, led by hometown hero Kelsey Bennett, will roll into Mollymook this weekend for the first of six Women’s NSW Open Golf Regional Qualifying Series events. The scenic Mollymook Golf Club Hilltop Course will host a competitive field, featuring both professional and amateur players from across Australia, New Zealand and Asia. The top three place-getters at each event will be guaranteeing their place in next year’s Women’s NSW Open, being played at the magnificent Magenta Shores Country Club in March. Making the event even more attractive is the $50,000 purse on offer. Following closely, the next event in the Women’s NSW Open Golf Regional Qualifying Series will tee off at Wagga Wagga Country Club on November 22. Mollymook gun Bennett, who has qualified for the final stage of the Ladies European Tour (LET) Qualifying School after her rookie season, is set to compete in both events. They will be her first tournaments back on home soil after a successful northern hemisphere campaign on the LET Access Series. “I’m super keen to be back in Australia and playing the Golf NSW and WPGA events,” she said. “I’m also looking forward to having some hometown support over the weekend and to catch up with some of the Aussie girls again as I haven’t seen them since April.” Also in the field is 2023 Australian Ladies Classic runner-up Danielle Vasquez, NSW Junior Champion Ella Scaysbrook, Wagga Wagga Women’s Pro-Am winner Jordan O’Brien, and National Junior Order of Merit victor Ann Jang. Former NSW State Team captain Amy Chu and her fellow Washington State University alumni Darcy Habgood will also be a couple of stars to watch. Olivia Wilson, General Manager – Golf at Golf NSW says the course is in its usual immaculate condition. “The players will enjoy three rounds here at an iconic layout,” she added. “The club will reap the benefits of having some of Australia’s best professionals play their course with their members and local sponsors. The club have done a brilliant job in the lead-up and are very excited to see their course on screens across the country.” The final round of both events will be broadcast live on FOX and Kayo from 10:00am. For more news and live scores, visit https://womensnswopen.com.au/ Qualifying Series Schedule: Mollymook Golf Club (Hilltop Course): November 18-20 Wagga Wagga Country Club: November 22-24. Duntryleague Golf Club: March 3-5. Bathurst Golf Club: March 6-8. Dubbo Golf Club: March 10-12. Narrabri Golf Club: March 14-16.