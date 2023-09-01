Minnippi’s clean slate an open invitation to all

01 Sep 2023 | Clubs & Facilities |

If you could design a golf club experience from scratch, what would be your starting point?

Would you envision a course design that provided the flexibility to play three holes, 18 holes and everything in between?

Would you incorporate a driving range that gives good players a place to practise and newcomers a less-intimidating way to learn the game?

Would you not simply provide a café to feed golfers but a dining experience that will be enticing to the catchment of locals in the area?

Might you even introduce technology into your golf carts that allows golfers to stream music directly from their phone?

When Minnippi Golf and Range hosts their grand opening this weekend in Brisbane, all of those factors will be on show as the city’s first new public course in 70 years invites everyone to experience the facility for themselves.

“We identified that we don’t have 100 years of tradition so we can write the rules from the start,” explains Anthony Lawrence, CEO of Clublinks who won the contract with Brisbane City Council to operate the facility.

“We can choose a contemporary offer delivered to the public, try these kinds of things and if it works, we can stick with it. If not, we’ve got the flexibility to pivot in a new direction.

“Golf is at the core of everything we’re doing but we’re able to bring a contemporary thought process into and around it.”

Built on the site of the former Cannon Hill council dump just 20 minutes from the Brisbane CBD, Minnippi’s transformation into a golf course designed by Phil Ryan and Paul Reeves from Pacific Coast Design is the cornerstone to the surrounding residential development.

More than a golf course, it is a community asset that will be showcased over two days this weekend.

The first ball struck on the golf course will take place at 8.50am on Saturday while the official opening will take place with a Family Fun Day from 10am-3pm on Sunday.

There will be a petting zoo, inflatable obstacle course, face painting to go with visits from Brisbane Lions AFL players and Queensland Firebird netballers, live music, food trucks… and a little bit of golf.

“We want to introduce the facility to people who perhaps have never set foot on a golf course before,” says Clublinks National Marketing and CX Manager, Sarah Ripley.

“People can come down and experience the facility for 10 minutes or 10 hours. We just want them to see and feel the environment they are going to be around so they can feel comfortable the next time they come down to play golf or hit balls on the range.”

From day one, Minnippi will offer programs for women and juniors specifically catering to their needs.

Bookings to play the picturesque three-hole loop (holes seven to nine) have already proved popular as Minnippi endeavours to offer the opportunity for people to play golf their way.

“This is not a golf course only for people playing their first round of golf, it’s a course and facility that offers something for every level of golfer,” Lawrence adds.

“We’re at a time when we can be a bit more innovative so we took advantage of it and capitalised on that.

“We’ll definitely be promoting the fact that this is a place for everyone to come in and try golf.”

As a non-director on the Australian Golf Industry Council, Lawrence has been encouraged by the direction laid out by the Australian Golf Strategy and sees Minnippi as playing an important role in helping to bring it to life.

“We’ve seen more people come through the public facilities and feel like they’re welcomed in the door because the industry is talking about that,” Lawrence adds.

“It’s been refreshing and that messaging coming out is certainly helping to bring people through the door and being open to the sport.”

For more information on Minnippi Golf and Range visit .