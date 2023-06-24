Women's PGA: Minjee surges in second round

24 Jun 2023 | Women and girls | Professional golf |

Australia’s two-time major champion Minjee Lee propelled herself into contention at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with the equal lowest round of the day at Baltusrol in New Jersey today.

The four-under-par 67 lifted the world No.5 from 33 rd after the opening round to a share of fifth place at three-under-par, just two shots behind Ireland’s Leona Maguire heading into the weekend.

Starting from the 10 th tee, the reigning US Open champion made her move with four birdies in her first nine holes before mixing in two bogeys with another two birdies on her closing nine.

Lee, who was runner-up in this event last year, said the conditions at Baltusrol on day two had allowed her to be more aggressive than in her opening round.

“There wasn’t much wind out there today and the greens were a little softer,” she said.

“I had a good day today so hopefully I can take the good momentum into the weekend.”

Grace Kim is the next best Australian at one-over and tied for 20th after a second-round 73, while Gabi Ruffels (71) is tied for 29 th at two-over and Hannah Green and Steph Kyriacou are in equal 49 th at four-over after matching 71s on day two.

Sarah Kemp missed the halfway cut by a shot after a second-round 71 left her at six-over. Karis Davidson (+10) and Su Oh (+17) also have the weekend off.

McGuire, who is coming off a victory on the LPGA Tour last week at the Meijer Classic, shot a 68 to add to her 70 from day one.

China's Xiyu Lin (71), England's Mel Reid (67) and Norway's LPGA rookie Celine Borge (69) share second at four-under, one shot in front of Lee and South Africa's first-round leader Lee-Anne Pace (73).