Aussies on Tour: Min Woo’s strong finish to year continues

21 Nov 2022 | Professional golf |

Min Woo Lee is coming home in excellent form after ending the DP World Tour season with a tied 12th finish at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 24-year-old will tee it up in and across the next two weeks buoyed by the fact he has strung together a series of impressive results to wrap up his 2022 DP World Tour campaign.

Last month the Perth resident produced back-to-back third place finishes in Spain and only a week ago he came in a tie for eighth in South Africa.

Lee showed that good form again with rounds of 71, 67, 74 and 69 in the season-ending event where former world number one Jon Rahm triumphed for a third time.

In Lee’s mind had already moved on to kicking off the 2023 DP World Tour season in style at Royal Queensland from Thursday.

“Tied 12th here in Dubai and that’s a wrap for the 2022 season! Lots of good things again this year and especially the past month and a half,” Lee said.

“Thanks again for the ongoing love and support. A quick 14 hour flight and the 2023 season starts next week at #AusPGA. I can’t wait to be back in Aus to play. See you soon, Brisbane.”

New Zealander Ryan Fox is also heading to Australia to begin his 2023 campaign after he ended his career-best season, which included two victories, in second place on the DP World Tour Rankings.

Fox came 19th in Dubai as Rory McIlroy’s fourth place finish was enough to secure him a fourth Harry Vardon Trophy, but to also become world number one, European number one and FedEx Cup champion at the same time for the first time in his career.

The LPGA season also concluded its season in Florida where New Zealand’s Lydia Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship to take home $US 2 million.

Ko wrapped up the Rolex Player of the Year award with her victory, as well as the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average and she earned the second most prize money in a season ever on the LPGA with $US 4,363,403.

Minjee Lee began the season finale only one point shy of Ko in the Rolex Player of the Year award, but she finished in a tie for 33rd alongside Hannah Green.

The pair of major champions will now return home to headline the women’s field at Victoria and Kingston Heath Golf Clubs from December 1-4.

On the PGA Tour, Aaron Baddeley was the only Australian to make it to the weekend at the RSM Classic coming in a share of 39th.

Results

DP World Tour

DP World Tour Championship

Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth Cse), Dubai, UAE

1 Jon Rahm 70-66-65-67-268 €2,891,271

T12 Min Woo Lee 71-67-74-69-281 €120,288.69

19 Ryan Fox (NZ) 73-72-70-68-283 €92,761.61

LPGA

CME Group Tour Championship

Tiburon Golf Club, Gold Course, Naples, Florida

1 Lydia Ko (NZ) 65-66-70-70-271 $US 2,000,000

T33 Hannah Green 74-71-71-71-287 $US 50,125

T33 Minjee Lee 71-68-71-77-287 $US 50,125

PGA Tour

RSM Classic

Sea Island Golf Course (Seaside Cse), St Simons Island, Georgia

1 Adam Stevenson 73-64-62-64-263 $US 1,458,000

T21 Danny Lee (NZ) 70-66-66-68-270 $US 76,646

T39 Aaron Baddeley 69-68-68-68-273 $US 32,805

MC Jason Day 74-67-141

MC Cameron Percy 69-72-141

MC Brett Drewitt 76-66-142

MC Harrison Endycott 76-66-142

Japan Golf Tour

Dunlop Phoenix Tournament

Phoenix Country Club, Miyazaki