Outback Qld Masters: Million dollars on the line in Mt Isa

20 Jul 2023 | Outback Queensland Masters | Participation |

Australia’s most remote and richest golfing event series will reach its conclusion in Mount Isa with a Million-Dollar Hole-In-One Challenge this weekend.

Stretching over 2800km, more than twice the length of the United Kingdom, the adventurous golf journey of the Outback Queensland Masters has attracted players and spectators from across Australia, some travelling from as far away as Tasmania and Western Australia.

The one-of-a-kind event began in St George in Queensland’s southern outback on June 17 before travelling to the towns of Cunnamulla, Quilpie, Richmond and Karumba in the Gulf of Carpentaria.

To win the million dollars on Sunday, players have to ace a hole that's 150 metres for men and 140 metres for women.

Mount Isa Mayor Danielle Slade said it was fantastic to have the city host the Million-Dollar Hole-In-One Challenge which is the exciting finale to six weeks of outback golf.

“Mount Isa is pulling out all the stops in 2023 to celebrate its 100 years milestone and the Outback Queensland Masters will complement these celebrations perfectly," she said.

"Since its inception in 2019, the event has grown significantly and now attracts thousands of competitors, juniors and spectators, and Mount Isa can’t wait to welcome them all to enjoy what our city has to offer during their stay this weekend.

“It would be amazing to see a Mount Isa person win the million dollars.

“I sincerely thank Outback Queensland Masters for choosing Mount Isa to host the million-dollar hole-in-one challenge to coincide with our centennial year.”

Last year's Million-Dollar Hole-One-One Challenge finale held in Birdsville came to a nail-biting finish. Gary Strange, of Woodenbong Golf Club, saw his ball bouncing just centimetres from the hole before rolling away.

Robin McConchie, of Brisbane, ended up winning nearest to the pin on the sand green, with her shot finishing just a metre away from the prized hole.

Golf Australia, Event Manager, Chris Evans said: “This event is for all amateur golfers. It doesn’t matter how good you are or how long you have been playing.

"This competition isn’t all about winning, it’s about having fun, meeting new people and enjoying the unique experiences the event provides in Outback Queensland.

“The Outback Queensland Masters really exemplifies that golf can be played by anyone and anywhere, even in some of the most remote golf courses in Australia from greens to sand greens.

"I think this has been the secret to the Outback Queensland Masters’ success, and why for the first time we’ve had golfers join us from every state of Australia.

“We have some amazing stories from this year’s Outback Queensland Masters, from a female solo golfer from Mildura in Victoria who has participated in the event, to a couple who have traversed over 25,000km from Western Australia to join us this year.”

As a community give-back and to provide opportunities for young people in Mount Isa and Outback Queensland, free Junior Golf Clinics for five to 14 years will be run by PGA Professional Darren Weatherall.

“Golf is a sport for life and fun for all, no matter how old you are," he said.

"The Outback Queensland Masters legacy is to give kids in Outback Queensland an opportunity to either try golf for the first time or finetune their skills.

“In addition, Golf Australia will be holding a Get into Golf Clinic for local Mount Isa women.

“We’ll be bringing the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship Trophy, the Kirkwood Cup, to Mount Isa to help inspire local future champions. The trophy has travelled through Outback Queensland with us on the 2023 tour.

“What makes it even more special coming into this finale weekend is that Mount Isa is the birthplace of Australian golfing legend Greg Norman, whose name sits on that trophy, having won the Australian PGA Champion in 1984 and 1985.”

The 2023 Outback Queensland Masters is presented by Golf Australia, with strategic partner Tourism and Events Queensland and Birdie Spirit Partners, the PGA of Australia, Rex Airlines, BCL Production Services including the final weekend supported by the Mount Isa City Council.

Outback Queensland Masters is supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland.