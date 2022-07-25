Million dollar prize remains for Outback Qld Masters

25 Jul 2022 | Industry news |

As the sun sets over Big Red in Birdsville, the Outback Queensland Masters million-dollar hole-in-one remains unclaimed, with the announcement of the 2023 locations from Australia’s most remote golf course, the Birdsville Dunes Golf Club. Tourism and Sport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the Queensland Government would continue support for the Outback Queensland Masters in 2023. “Next year’s Outback Queensland Masters’ six-event schedule will drive a perfect round from St George to Cunnamulla, then on to Quilpie, Richmond, Karumba and Mount Isa,” Mr Hinchliffe said. “The Masters will also bring the famous million-dollar hole-in-one challenge to the Mount Isa green to back in the city’s centenary celebrations. “With this year’s Masters becoming the hottest ticket in the Outback, I’m pleased to announce the Queensland Government will chip in support for this wonderful event for another two years. “This is a truly unique Outback Queensland sporting and tourism event that’s gone from strength to strength since teeing off in 2019. “The fairways of the Outback are on course to swing a $1.5 million contribution to the region’s visitor economy including accommodation and hospitality providers and tourism operators. “2023 promises to be another major for the Outback Queensland Masters and the region’s much-loved visitor experiences.” Golf Australia’s Queensland and Northern Territory Manager, Luke Bates, said the 2023 event would build on the record success of this year. “With the sell-out success of the 2022 Outback Queensland Masters, it has been a record experience both in terms of distance and the number of competitors, juniors, and spectators. We’re estimating over 2000 in total attendance with a record economic impact, due to length-of-stay and distance we’ve covered this year,” he said. “It’s the hospitality and genuine characters of Outback Queensland that makes the players really enjoy the challenge and mateship of this tournament, where they come as strangers, but leave as mates. “It’s been wonderful to see amateur golfers of all skills, from first timers to fairway frequenters having such a good time on these amazing outback golf courses!’’ explains Luke. “Out here it is all about fun, golf is for everyone and anyone can be a Golfer. It doesn’t matter what score you have because if you play well that is just a bonus.” President of the Birdsville Dunes Golf Club, Mrs Nell Brook said, “It started with a vision 25-years ago to develop a golf course for Birdsville, with so many people who have helped to make it happen. This weekend I feel like I’ve achieved my goal and believe in faith it happened at the right time with the right people. It’s the result of great relationships, and I really value those people. “The Outback Queensland Masters has shown the Birdsville Dunes Golf Club can host an event of this standard, and help Birdsville to attract corporate and group events. Birdsville is very unique as its airport is literally within walking distance from our main street, which will enable us to organise groups to fly-in for the weekend, play 9-holes Saturday, experience sunset at Big Red Sand Dune, play 9-holes Sunday, and then fly home. “All visitors are welcome to play the new Birdsville Dunes Golf Club, all ages welcome. Just BYO the clubs and message us on social media to open the gate as we lock it to keep the horses out. When asked what she would say to someone thinking of starting a golf club, Nell smiles and says, “Go for it!” The Outback Queensland Masters is presented by Golf Australia, with strategic partner Tourism and Events Queensland and Birdie Spirit Partner, the PGA of Australia with six Local Government Authorities, including this final weekend supported by the Diamantina Shire Council. The hotly contested tickets for the 2023 Outback Queensland Masters are on sale from Monday 25 July 2022 at www.outbackqldmasters.com.

Outback Queensland Masters is supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland.