Mid-Amateurs shape up in Western Australia

14 Nov 2023

A field of 88 players have gathered for the Australian Mid-Amateur Championship and the WA Mid-Amateur Championship at Hartfield Golf Club in Western Australia this week.

The national championship runs from Wednesday to Friday and is 54 holes.

Ashleigh Arnold from New South Wales is defending the championship she won at Bribie Island last year on the women’s side.

The event is running in conjunction with the WA Mid-Amateur Championship for the first time.

The Australian Mid-Amateur Championship is a World Amateur Golf Ranking event for players aged 30-54 years, with age categories for both male and female players.

The mid-amateur is for amateurs aged 30 and above as at this week, with a handicap limit of 12 for men and 20 for women.

Hartfield Golf Club in south-eastern in Perth is the host club for 2023.