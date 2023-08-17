Mid-Amateur entries are open

17 Aug 2023 | Amateur golf |

The Australian and Western Australian Mid-Amateur Championship, to be played at Hartfield Country Club, are open for entries.

The national event will be played from 15-17 November and for the first time runs in conjunction with the revamped WA Mid-Amateur.

Previously only available for players aged 30-54, the event will now be open to all players over the age of 30 with handicaps of 12.0 (Men) and 20.0 (Women) or less.

Golf Australia’s General Manager of Events and Operations, Therese Magdulski, said it was an exciting initiative to combine the national title with a state title.

“With this age group typically having work and family commitments, taking copious time away to contest national and state events is challenging, so to combine the national title and the state title just makes sense,” said Magdulski.

“It may add to the state title, and potentially enable more people to contest the national title.”

Golf WA’s Operations Manager Neil Goddard said: “We are looking forward to the launching the WA Mid-Amateur in conjunction with the Australian Mid-Amateur for all amateurs 30 years of age and above.

"In addition to the fact there is no upper limit of age it is a great opportunity for golfers from a wide age group competing for another State title.”

Hartfield Country Club General Manager Brian Close is looking forward to showcasing the course to the best mid-amateur golfers in the country.

“The course will prove a real test for all golfers and will be presented in pristine condition,” he said.

Entries will close on 12 October with more information .