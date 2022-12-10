Michel, Wong win Port Phillip Amateurs

10 Dec 2022 | Amateur golf |

Lukas Michel won for the second time and Jeneath Wong joined the Metropolitan party as the Port Phillip Amateur Open championships were decided at Kingston Heath today.

Michel’s final-round 73 was enough to win the men’s championship by two shots from Western Australian Joseph Owen, and the budding golf course architect adds to the championship that he won in 2017 at Victoria.

Wong, a prolific winner, shot a 3-under par 71 today to reach 6-under overall and win by two shots from Queenslander Justice Bosio.

Both winners play out of Metropolitan Golf Club.

The Port Phillip Open Amateur is the lead-up to the Victorian Amateur Championship which begins on Monday at Royal Melbourne’s two courses.

Wong and Michel will take the top seedings into the matchplay events.