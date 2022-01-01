Banner

Golf Course ID: 30918, 18 hole

Kings Cove Club (VIC)

Public course
Golf course

Ted Parslow designed and located in Gippsland, Metung Golf Club is a resort-style golf course right on the doorstep at Kings Cove. A challenging Par 72 golf course that has 9 holes, with clever use of tees offers the player an 18 hole layout in excess of 6000 metres. The course has stunning greens and wide generous, well-maintained fairways. All visitors are welcome and bookings are advised.

Contact Details

94 Kings Cove Boulevard
Metung VIC 3904

03 5156 2651
