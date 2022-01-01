Golf Course ID: 30918, 18 hole
Kings Cove Club (VIC)
Public course
Golf course
Ted Parslow designed and located in Gippsland, Metung Golf Club is a resort-style golf course right on the doorstep at Kings Cove. A challenging Par 72 golf course that has 9 holes, with clever use of tees offers the player an 18 hole layout in excess of 6000 metres. The course has stunning greens and wide generous, well-maintained fairways. All visitors are welcome and bookings are advised.
Golf Ratings
Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
No rows found
Loading...
Contact Details
94 Kings Cove Boulevard
Metung VIC 3904