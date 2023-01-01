Golf Course ID: 22511, 9 hole

Merriwagga Golf Club is open a few times a year and consists of 9 black soil greens and wide natural grass fairways with no bunkers. The course is on the dirt Bunda Road, taking the first turn over the railway line from the Kidman Way on the northern side of the village on the way to Hillston. A par 72, 5772m course.