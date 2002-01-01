Golf Course ID: 21109, 9 hole

Merriwa Golf Club is a nine-holes sand greens golf course. When it amalgamated with the Merriwa Bowling Club, it became part of the Merriwa Sports Club.

A picturesque course with quaint sand greens and a challenging layout awaits the golfer brave enough to leave the safety of the city manicured courses. There are no bunkers or water hazards around the course however the out of bounds fence that borders the fairways requires accuracy off several tees and the eucalypts that are scattered over the layout create a challenge for the most skilful golfers. The par 72 course is a comfortable walk. At a touch less than 6000 metres the course is a comfortable and pleasant walk with sightings of the local goannas and the odd sheep on the fairways quite common.