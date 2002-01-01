Golf Course ID: 21806, 18 hole

Merewether Golf Club is o nly 2 hours north of Sydney in beautiful Newcastle. Merewether Golf Club is the ideal location for your next golf experience. Eucalyptus tree-lined tight fairways with strategic bunkers and formidable water hazards. Established in 1933, the 18 hole Merewether Golf Course is located in the heart of Newcastle and is a favourite of many golfers across the region.

The club also offers wedding & reception event space as well as conference packages. Whether you’re looking for a casual social round or to play competition golf, we have something for everyone.​ Our picturesque golf course is nestled amongst an abundance of flora and fauna and is conveniently located near the heart of Newcastle City.

Merewether Golf Club has approved plans for a multi-million dollar redevelopment including seniors-living apartments attached to a new clubhouse. The DA has now been given with construction due to start shortly.