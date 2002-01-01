Banner

Golf Course ID: 21806, 18 hole

Merewether Golf Club (NSW)

Merewether Golf Club is only 2 hours north of Sydney in beautiful Newcastle. Merewether Golf Club is the ideal location for your next golf experience. Eucalyptus tree-lined tight fairways with strategic bunkers and formidable water hazards. Established in 1933, the 18 hole Merewether Golf Course is located in the heart of Newcastle and is a favourite of many golfers across the region.

The club also offers wedding & reception event space as well as conference packages. Whether you’re looking for a casual social round or to play competition golf, we have something for everyone.​ Our picturesque golf course is nestled amongst an abundance of flora and fauna and is conveniently located near the heart of Newcastle City.

Merewether Golf Club has approved plans for a multi-million dollar redevelopment including seniors-living apartments attached to a new clubhouse. The DA has now been given with construction due to start shortly.

Contact Details

40 King Street
Adamstown NSW 2289

02 4963 1128
02 4963 1869
Send email
https://www.merewethergolf.com.au/
