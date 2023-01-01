Banner

Golf Course ID: 31303, 18 hole

Merbein Golf Club (VIC)

Public course
Golf course

Merbein Golf Club was formed in 1926. It developed the present site in the early 1970's by voluntary labour, and it is still maintained by volunteers. Situated five kilometres from Merbein, close to the Mildura Airport, the picturesque Lake Hawthorn and only ten minutes drive from Mildura. This challenging golf course has been built on flat country which features native mallee trees and vegetation and is home to an abundance of birdlife. Fairways are fully watered and the course has eighteen grass greens, some of which are bent grass and some santa anna couch. The course design incorporates a number of interesting dog-leg par four holes. The absence of sand bunkers and the challenging greens are the distinguishing features at Merbein. Golfers can play anytime at very short notice. A friendly welcome is assured.

Contact Details

355 McEdward Street
Merbein VIC 3505

0447 790 949
https://merbeingolfclub.com.au/
