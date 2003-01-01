Golf Course ID: 30124, 18 hole

Medway is a private members 18 hole golf course, situated beside the Maribyrnong River in Melbourne. In a concerted effort to remain one of the premier courses in the region, Medway Golf Club has, over the last three years, invested an enormous amount of time, effort and expense to upgrade the course. With new, perfectly manicured Santa Anna Couch fairways, strategically placed water hazards and mounding, Medway Golf Club has become even more challenging and picturesque than it has ever been. Its tight and unique layout makes Medway one of the more testing courses in the region.