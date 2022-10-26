AGF Funding Applications still open - Meadowbrook girls loving golf

26 Oct 2022 | Women and girls |

Matt Rogers, PGA Professional at Meadowbrook GC in Queensland, has a simple ethos toward junior golf: ‘have fun’.

That is exactly what eight girls as a part of the Australian Golf Foundation Junior Girls Golf Scholarship program are doing.

“The girls are all friends,” said Rogers. “In fact, as I speak there are a couple of girls out playing together on course and a couple practising as it’s school holidays.

“The girls have been training together since the start of the year and are now all confidently playing in the weekly 9-hole junior club event, Golf Queensland events and two girls have progressed to obtaining 18-hole handicaps.

“It has been great to see two girls get their handicaps, but for me, if they are loving golf and I am helping them reach their personal goals, I am a happy and fulfilled coach.

“Our club is a very family friendly with mini golf and a soccer field where all our juniors, including girls have a ball after their golf. Whether they play good or bad, they are all happy running around and being at the club which is great.”

Applications for funding are open until 8 November, however priority will be given to applications that come in earlier. for further information.

Australian Golf Foundation is thrilled to partner with NEXTGEN Group as the principal partner of the AGF Scholarship Programme in 2022, with significant further support provided by Golf Australia, Golf Victoria, Victorian Golf Foundation, Golf Queensland, Golf South Australia, Golf Tasmania, Golf Western Australia, Western Australian Golf Foundation, Golf Northern Territory, Jack Newton Junior Golf, Golf Management Australia, WPGA Tour of Australasia and PGA of Australia, as well as a number of additional generous private benefactors.

Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia. The AGF supports Golf Australia’s vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game. Visit for further information.

The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.