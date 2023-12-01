Mclean and Banner take out The Dunes Medal

01 Dec 2023 | Amateur golf |

Molly Mclean and Carl Banner are the 2023 Dunes Medal champions after a fantastic week at The Dunes Golf Links on the Mornington Peninsula. Mclean, the 2022 South Australian Junior Amateur champion, shot rounds of 75-80-79-73 to claim the women's Dunes Medal, winning after a two-hole playoff over runner-up Shanaiah Fernando. In the men's, England's Carl Banner shot rounds of 66-77-68-76 to win over local Victorian and runner-up, Ben Henkel by five shots. A tournament that has an impressive honour roll, the Dunes Medal has been helping the countries best amateurs test their skills against one another on a championship course for over 20 years. With past champions like Minjee Lee, Jason Day, Hannah Green and Grace Kim, Mclean and Banner are sure to be names to look out for in the future.