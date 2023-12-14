McMaster puts The Longest Day into overdrive

14 Dec 2023 | Participation | Industry news |

For most, 72 holes in one day is the ultimate challenge, and indeed that is the official challenge of Cancer Council's The Longest Day, but for James McMaster it wasn't challenge enough. The club pro from Club Tocumwal on the Murray River loaded his pencil bag with five clubs on Sunday morning and had completed the challenge before midday. McMaster's day by the numbers: • Holes: 72 • Time: 4 hours 11 minutes and 6 seconds • Strokes: 302 • Clubs: 5 (last round played with only a 7-iron) • Lost balls: 1 "It was sort of a light jog. I had the pencil bag with five clubs, but I was pretty exhausted and didn't want to carry the bag for the last round, so the 7-iron it was," he said.

Not only did McMaster complete the final round faster than the previous one, but shot an astonishing 78 with only his trusty 7-iron. McMaster's effort is monumental and all in the efforts for an incredibly important cause. The Longest Day is the ultimate golf challenge designed to test your skill, strength and stamina. Participants are challenged to complete 72 holes of golf in a single day whilst raising vital funds for Cancer Council’s research, prevention and support services. While replicating McMaster's efforts might be near impossible, what his example does highlight is that the challenge virtually has no rules. You can take part in The Longest Day anytime over summer, play as many or as few holes as you can manage, score however you like, or not at all! It's all about getting involved and raising money. James McMaster is very close to hitting his fundraising goal and if you would like to donate to his page, follow this link: