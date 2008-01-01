Maylands GC

Golf Course ID: 61014, 0 hole

?This 5,616 metre, 71 par Golf Course is set on the banks of the Swan River, 10 minutes from Perth with stunning City-Scape views.? Fresh water lakes and gentle undulations make the golf course challenging and picturesque. ?The course is set out on the old Perth (Maylands) Airport and each hole is named after one of Australia’s Aviation Pioneers.