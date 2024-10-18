Maxwell right at home at Mandurah

18 Oct 2024 | Professional golf | Amateur golf |

Young Queenslander Zach Maxwell has backed up his impressive opening round with a 5-under 66 at Mandurah Country Club to snatch the outright lead at the halfway mark of the Bowra & O'Dea Nexus Advisernet WA Open in its 100 th anniversary.

Playing in one of the final groups on Friday, Maxwell stole the lead from overnight leader Jak Carter (68) late on day two. Sitting at 13-under, he is one ahead of Carter, with the pair joined in Saturday’s final threesome with Elvis Smylie.

A shot back of Carter on 11-under, Queenslander Smylie will head out in the last group of a third round for the second straight week after one of the low-rounds of day two, a 7-under 64.

A quartet of players, Matias Sanchez, Josh Armstrong, Connor McDade and Curtis Luck tied-fourth at 10-under, with Luck riding the home support for a 64 of his own today that included a back nine of 29.

Luck’s presence on the leaderboard perhaps an ominous one after the former amateur standout played holes 13-17 in 6-under on Friday afternoon as he returns from injury, with the 2016 champion falling one short of 2015 WA Open champion Daniel Fox’s 8-under 63 round of the day to sit solo eighth at 9-under.

Despite the likes of past champions Fox and Luck and leaderboard regulars such as Smylie forming part of the chasing pack, Maxwell feels right at home at Mandurah Country Club thanks to his best friend living around the corner.

"Ever since I was playing the Perth events as an amateur, I would always base myself in Mandurah and practise here, so I feel like I've known the boys and somewhat grown up here," Maxwell said.

Having taken the Mandurah back-nine apart on day one, Maxwell did the majority of his scoring on the front nine today, demonstrating that he can make shots up all over the golf course.

"It was the same formula as yesterday," he said. "I was beyond patient out there, did nothing on the front nine and thankfully swapped it around and went nuts on the other nine today.

"I'm just grateful that I got the right tools to hold myself in there and get it done."

When asked about his grouping with Carter, who is also looking for his first win on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, Maxwell gave a response likely many on the Tour would when asked the same question.

"I love Jak," he smiled. "He's probably going to make this the cruisiest final pairing for a round three, couldn't ask for a better pairing to go into some TV coverage and just be there having some fun with Jak.”

Maxwell’s suggestion of the relaxed atmosphere alongside Carter showcased by the South Australian’s planned approach for Saturday.

“We're just going to head out tomorrow and just, I don't know, just going to head out tomorrow and just keep playing some good golf hopefully, just see what happens,” Carter said.

“I’d absolutely love it to just go nine (under), nine (under),” he added referencing his opening round being repeated twice over the weekend.

Smylie also looking for a continuation after picking up five shots on the four par-5s today courtesy of his new more aggressive approach under coach Ritchie Smith that paid dividends last week and through 36 holes this week.

“I'm taking advantage of the par-5s just like I did last week in Kalgoorlie off the tee,” Smylie said.

“I'm hitting a lot of fairways and obviously therefore I'm hitting a lot of greens. I'm setting myself up for a lot of birdie opportunities and yeah, I mean I really like the course.”

No one knows the course better than local boy Jason Scrivener, who again had a strong following all day at his home club but was unable to build on his blistering opening round, with playing partner Luck now the frontrunner of local hopes in the West.