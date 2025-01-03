Master of the Amateurs underway in Melbourne

03 Jan 2025 | Amateur golf |

Australia’s best young players will seek to keep a strong international contingent at bay when the 2025 Master of the Amateurs tees off at Southern Golf Club in Melbourne on Friday.

The 72-hole tournaments for both men and women boast a rich history of winners, the men’s honour roll boasting players including Brendan Jones, Jason Day, Sahith Theegala, David Micheluzzi and last year’s champion Phoenix Campbell.

The women’s tournament was added in 2018 and has seen the green jacket presented to a host of wonderful winners including Stephanie Kyriacou (2019), Jeneath Wong (2022) and 2024 champion Rianne Malixi of the Philippines, who went on to win both the US Junior Girls and US Amateur championships last year.

The 2025 field will see 168 players across 20 countries, including Australia, Belgium, China, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, England, Fiji, Hong Kong China, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Scotland, Samoa, South Africa, USA and Vietnam.

It’s been four years since Aussies were able to complete the Master of the Amateurs double but hopes will be high given the strength of the local hopes on display.

On the men’s side, Billy Dowling, Coby Carruthers, Declan O’Donovan and 2021 champion Lukas Michel shape as strong contenders while the Aussie charge in the women’s championship will be led by Queenslanders Godiva Kim, Sarah Hammett and Shyla Singh, Annika Rathbone and Ella Scaysbrook of New South Wales, Victorian Amelia Harris and South Australia’s Amelia Whinney.

Round 1 teed off on Friday morning and the green jackets will be presented Monday.