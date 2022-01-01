Marysville Country Golf Club (VIC)

Golf Course ID: 30808, 18 hole

Nestled in a fertile valley of the Great Dividing Range this course is one of Victoria’s most picturesque golf courses. The course is located on the outskirts of Marysville and is set in a natural amphitheatre surrounded by picturesque hills. This 18 hole course has been designed to embrace the countryside and the Steavenson river which meanders through it. With long scenic fairways which can challenge even the longest driver, elevated tees opening on to wide fairways, as well as interesting par 3 holes, every level of golfer will enjoy the course. Green Fee players welcome everyday.