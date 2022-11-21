Marx, Nadimpalli triumph at Tas Am

21 Nov 2022 | Amateur golf |

A pair of Victorians have won the Tasmanian Amateur Championships with Keeley Marx and Siddharth Nadimpalli winning two gripping 36-hole finals at Devonport Country Club on Monday.

The finals were an all-Victorian affair with Marx, from Heritage Golf Country Club, in control for the most of the day as she claimed a 3&2 victory against stroke play winner Jazy Roberts.

Spring Valley Golf Club's Nadimpalli prevailed by the same margin against Rupert Toomey but their match followed a very different script.

Toomey was five-up after 18 holes and appeared to be on his way to victory before Nadimpalli stormed home to register a breakthrough win at open age level.

In recent years, Nadimpalli has been a prolific junior in his home state - playing under the surname Annangi - including winning the Geoff Ogilvy Trophy for the Victorian Boys' Order of Merit in 2021.

For Marx, the win continues her impressive year which has included co-captaining the victorious Victorian side at the Australian Interstate Teams Matches in May and winning the IMG Academy Junior World Championship in the United States in July.

On her path to victory this week she defeated June Song one-up in their semi-final and Sarah Johnstone 4&2 in the quarter-finals, and next on her itinerary is an invite to play in the ISPS HANDA Australian Open at Victoria and Kingston Heath Golf Clubs from December 1-4.

Nadimpalli meanwhile defeated stroke play winner Declan O'Donovan from Avondale Golf Club by one hole in their semi-final match after winning 2-up against Benjamin Blaich in Sunday morning's quarter-final.