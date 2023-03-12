Marx, Hammett inside top 20 in Singapore

12 Mar 2023 | Amateur golf |

Teenagers Keeley Marx and Sarah Hammett are sitting inside the top 20 at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific with one round remaining at The Singapore Island Country Club.

The pair are both at even-par overall - ten shots behind leader Eila Galitsky of Thailand - but Marx moved up the leaderboard on Saturday with a one-under par round of 71 as Hammett slipped back with a 73.

Victorian Marx, who is representing Australia for the first time in international competition, made four birdies during her third round with two coming on either nine.

"Played pretty consistent out there which is what you need. Hopefully I go pretty low tomorrow but today was pretty solid," Marx said.

Hear from Keeley after her 71 in the third round 👏 pic.twitter.com/Zh72c55jgM — Golf Australia ⛳️ (@GolfAust) March 11, 2023

Karrie Webb scholarship recipient Caitlin Peirce is a shot back from Marx and Hammett at one-over par after she shot a third round 74.

Debutant Jazy Roberts made the cut on the number after 36 holes - Justice Bosio and Abbie Teasdale missed the cut by a shot - and she shot a 77 to move to 11-over for the tournament.

The Victorian admitted her disappointment in her scores but she is relishing to chance to take part in international competition for the first time.

"It's been pretty cool. It's been a good trip so far. Made the cut but not playing too well," Roberts said.

"It definitely would have been nice to be playing a little bit better but it's been a great experience."

Fellow debutant from Victoria Jazy Roberts also spoke last night about her @WAAPGolf experience so far 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0FRTRoxbyS — Golf Australia ⛳️ (@GolfAust) March 11, 2023

The final round of the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific will be played on Sunday afternoon Australian time. Follow the live scores .