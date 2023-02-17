Many great opportunities for Scholarship Girls at Vic Open

17 Feb 2023 | Women and girls |

The Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) not only offers girls aged 10-16, year-long coaching, membership, and friendship at local clubs, it also offers special and unique opportunities as part of the curriculum.

For 52 scholarship recipients representing 23 golf clubs, their special opportunity came at last week’s Vic Open at 13 th Beach.

Eleven-year-old Chelsea Cummins, of Curlewis Golf Club, was selected to play in the pro-am event in the build-up to the Open, in the team of NEXTGEN, with John Walters, the Group CEO, who are the AGF Principal Sponsor for the Junior Girls Scholarship Program for the past two years along with one of the Vic Open’s competing professionals.

“Chelsea played exceptionally well, I wish I had a swing as smooth as hers!” said Walters.

“I think myself and team-members were more nervous than Chelsea, as we had the biggest gallery following us around the 18 holes - her entire extended family of 8-10 people! They were rightfully very proud!”

Continuing the fun on the Saturday, 52 girls including Chelsea, participated in a round of nine holes at 13 th Beach’s par 3 course, before hearing from 2013 Vic Open champion Stacey Peters and fellow golf professional Steph Na about their journeys into golf. The girls then spent the afternoon watching their heroes compete in the Vic Open.

“It was fantastic to see smiling faces, parents swapping numbers and girls arranging to meet again,” said Jayne Young, Golf Australia’s Golf Relationship Officer for the North-West district of Victoria.

“This is what golf is all about – connecting girls with each other, and role models, to inspire them to continue with the sport.”