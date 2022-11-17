17 Nov 2022 | Amateur golf |

Malone, Parish jump to the top at Aus Mid-Am

by Golf Australia

Dylan Parish and Jo Malone sit atop of the Australian Mid-Amateur leaderboards after 36 holes.
By Dylan Grandell

Jo Malone and Dylan Parish have taken the advantage with one day of play remaining in the Australian Mid-Amateur at Bribie Island.

Malone, the current club champion at Bribie Island, produced the best score of the day in the women’s field (79) to take the advantage by a single shot over Bonville’s Adele Douglas and Bonnie Doon’s Ashleigh Arnold.

Olivia Wilson and Gemma Dooley are only a further shot behind and are well and truly in contention going into the final day.

In the men’s field, Parish fired a stunning four-under-par 68 to rocket into the lead.

Parish’s round included five birdies and just the one bogey to see the Yeppoon member lead by two shots.

Damon Stephenson (-1) and Adam Mollis (Even Par) will join Parish in the final group but with Adam Hawkins and Dillon Hart only a further shot back, the event is wide open.

Both the men’s and women’s competitions are set for a thrilling finish on Friday.

Overall Scores

