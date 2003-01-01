Banner

Golf Course ID: 76326, 9 hole

Malahide Golf Club (TAS)

Public course
Golf course

Malahide Golf Club is a nine-hole course situated in Tasmania's rural north east at Fingal. The par 72 course is set in beautiful surrounds with grass greens. It follows a gently undulating landscape with few hills. Greens, tees and fairways are carefully watered. It is open all year round and bookings are not necessary with visitors welcome. The Clubhouse has a bar and snack facilities. There are barbecue facilities also available.

Contact Details

Mangana Road
Fingal TAS 7124

03 6374 2389
