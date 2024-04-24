Major NT award for Peter Wright

24 Apr 2024 | Industry news |

Peter Wright, chair of Golf Northern Territory, has won the Official of the Year award at the 2024 NT Sports Awards. The award is present to “an individual who has achieved outstanding results in officiating in national or international competitions”. In 2023 Wright attended the Tournament Administrator Rules School for golf at St Andrews in Scotland, a seminar for level three referees attended by 80 delegates from around the world. He became a national rules referee in 2018 and has attended various national and international events in that capacity since then, including the 2023 ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Sydney. Peter Wright is the only national referee from the Northern Territory. It was a great night for Golf NT in the volunteer space, with Esther Rika being a finalist for the Volunteer of the Year award. Rika has won plaudits for her work at Gove Country Club where she has run junior programs and women’s clinics and performed amazing work in the women’s engagement area. She is also a member of the Golf NT board and won the Community Instructor of the Year award from Golf Australia last year.