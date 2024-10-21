Lunn nominated for top award

21 Oct 2024 | Industry News |

WPGA CEO Karen Lunn has been named as a finalist in the Women in Golf Awards, based in Britain.

Lunn, a former touring professional and Women’s British Open winner, has been CEO of the WPGA Tour Australasia for the past 11 years and in 2022 became the first woman to Chair the Australian Golf Industry Council.

Lunn was a director of the Ladies European Tour for 14 years and spent 10 years as Chair of the players’ council on that tour.

She has been nominated under the category of ‘International Woman 2024’, which is open to any woman outside of the UK who is deemed to have made a significant impact in their field and inspired women in the golf industry.

The winners are announced on 28 November.