Loxton locking girls into golf

Loxton Golf Club has a new lease on life courtesy of six girls thriving as part of the Australian Golf Foundation Junior Girls Golf Scholarship program.

The South Australian club, which is located in the Riverland near the Victorian border, has long had issues with maintaining girls, but courtesy of the scholarship program, they are beginning to overturn that trend.

“In the past, we have had girls who have showed talent, but they have dropped off as they were always ‘the only girl’,” said Terry Sawade, secretary of the club.

“The scholarship program has provided the opportunity for a group of girls to now enjoy golf together and form close bonds. It is keeping girls in the game as they make a commitment for the year, and this has enabled them to grow a further interest in the game.”

Being suitated 250km north-east of Adelaide, with a small population, Loxton is all too familiar with the common challenges associated with regional clubs.

“Unfortunately, we lost our local PGA professional Jamie Clutterham to the city. However, it has been great to have him travel back on a regular basis to continue his coaching with the girls,” Sawade said.

“We have been gifted with a fantastic Community Instructor, Bonnie who leads the sessions in between. Our aim is to empower our girls to obtain their handicaps. This will be achieved by our next step of getting our members to take the girls on-course.

“The girls are showing great potential, including a pair of sisters who have lovely swings, and unlike the past, we believe these girls will stick around.

“All credit goes to Bonnie Boezeman for creating this concept and the golf industry for bringing this to life so girls based both in the city and country can flourish.”

Australian Golf Foundation is thrilled to partner with NEXTGEN Group as the principal partner of the AGF Scholarship Programme in 2022, with significant further support provided by Golf Australia, Golf Victoria, Victorian Golf Foundation, Golf Queensland, Golf South Australia, Golf Tasmania, Golf Western Australia, Western Australian Golf Foundation, Golf Northern Territory, Jack Newton Junior Golf, Golf Management Australia, WPGA Tour of Australasia and PGA of Australia, as well as a number of additional generous private benefactors.

Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia. The AGF supports Golf Australia’s vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game. Visit for further information.

The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.