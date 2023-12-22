Longest Day: Tasmanian teenagers conquer the challenge for a cause

22 Dec 2023 | Participation |

A group of five community-minded Tasmanian teenagers have helped to contribute more than $5500 to the Cancer Council after completing The Longest Day endurance golf marathon at their home course, Riverside Golf Club.

Lucas Wootton, Lucas Cooper, Dane Plakalovic, Lucas Boyden and Caleb Brewer are cadet members at the Launceston club which had a total of nine Longest Day representatives.

General Manager Mark Boulton said the club was especially proud of the 16-year-olds who took up the challenge of playing 72 holes in a day after seeing a Longest Day television advertisement.

“If you look at the before and after pics, you wouldn't even know they walked over 30km in the day,” he said. “They did a great job.”

Like most other Longest Day entrants, Caleb found a whole day’s worth of golf – the group started at 6am and finished at 7pm – to be a huge challenge, but also a very rewarding one, including one special moment.

"The experience was great. I really enjoyed taking on the challenge for a great cause. Being out on the course for 11 hours was very tiring, physically and mentally," Caleb told The Examiner.

"The most enjoyable part of the day was walking up the last hole with all of the five boys and our dads. That was something I'll remember for a while.

"The hardest part would have been the third round of 18, only because you were tired but still had 18 to go."

Four other Riverside golfers – Sean Mullen, Greg Winch, Amanda Smith and GM Mark Boulton - completed a shorter 36-hole version of Longest Day, helping the club to a current donation total of $5520.

All up, this year’s Longest Day has already raised more than $2 million across the country.

