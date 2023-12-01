At Golf Australia, we believe that all golf is golf and everyone can play the way they want to. And for some, golf is about hitting the ball as far as you can!

Golf Australia conducts Long Drive events each year. The events are sanctioned by , with participants receiving World Long Drive Ranking points.

The first Australian Long Drive event will be held at Royal Queensland Golf Club during the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship on 25 November 2023 with prizemoney of $2,500. Subsequent events are currently planned as follows (schedule subject to change):

Australian Long Drive – Cobram Barooga: 20 January

Australian Long Drive – Rosebud: 27 January

Australian Long Drive – Castle Hill: 10 February

Participants must be a member of a golf club to be eligible (international players excepted). Professional golfers and professional long drive players are eligible (as long as they are members of a golf club).

Each long drive event is played over qualifying rounds (in simulators) with the leading 8 players following the qualifying rounds progressing to a match play competition. For the qualifying rounds, players may hit as many “sets” as they like. One set consists of 6 balls, which must be hit within a 3-minute period.

Players’ results count towards the Golf Australia Long Drive Order of Merit, including a Tour Final and the World Long Drive Rankings. The winner of the Australian Long Drive event at Royal Queensland will win a ticket to the 2024 World Long Drive Final in the USA. The winner of the Tour Final based on Golf Australia‘s Long Drive Order of Merit will win the second ticket to the World Long Drive Final. Players need to be an Australian or New Zealand permanent resident or citizen to be eligible for the Order of Merit and the World Final Tickets.

For further information about Australian Long Drive, contact or 03 9626 5050.