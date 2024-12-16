Long Drive Schedule announced

16 Dec 2024 | Long drive | Tournaments | Industry News |

Cobram Barooga Golf Club and 13 th Beach Golf Links will be joined by Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club on the Gold Coast as hosts for the remaining Australian long drive events of the 2024-25 season.

The three new events including the tour championship and the first-ever national women’s long drive event.

The event at Cobram Barooga will be held on Saturday February 1 and follows a successful staging last season. Meanwhile, 13 th Beach and Sanctuary Cove are new host venues for this season, with the events held in conjunction with the Vic Open and Australian WPGA Championship on Saturday February 1 and Saturday March 8 respectively.

In an exciting development, the Gold Coast event will feature the first Australian Women’s Long Drive competition, fittingly held on International Women’s Day.

Competitors will play for a prize pool of $5,000 per event, with each competition featuring two rounds of qualifying in a simulator, before an eight-person elimination matchplay-style final on a live grid.

“These events are for anyone,” Golf Australia General Manager of Participation David Gallichio said.

“If you think you can hit the ball a long way, why not try your skills against some of the best in the country. For fans, come and see players hit the ball over 350 metres. It is amazing to watch!”

The three remaining events round out the season, which commenced at the BMW Australian PGA Championships in November, where New Zealand’s Chris Charlton took the honours and the first place prize, as well as funds of $5,000 to attend the World Long Drive Final in the USA later in 2025.

Spectators are welcome and entries are now open. the schedule for further information.

Australian Long Drive Schedule:

Australian Long Drive – Cobram Barooga Golf Club: Saturday, February 1

Australian Long Drive – 13 th Beach Golf Links: Saturday, February 8

Australian Long Drive and Tour Final – Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club: Saturday, March 8