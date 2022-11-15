Long drive champ’s journey to the top

15 Nov 2022 | Feature stories |

Asian long drive champion Steffan Scutti was once unaware long drive was even a sport.

The Melburnian grew up an avid basketballer before a heart condition at age 15 put an end to his hoops dreams. He was left searching for a new challenge and golf came calling.

Scutti began swinging a club at nine-hole public course Cheltenham Golf Club - where 2006 US Open champion Geoff Ogilvy famously began his journey next door to host of the ISPS HANDA Australian Open, Victoria Golf Club - and quickly discovered both his love and superb talent for golf.

He played and practised religiously and a year later he moved to Yarra Yarra Golf Club. Not long after he became a scratch marker.

Scutti’s relationship with golf was not all smooth sailing however, as he decided to take a break from the sport for two years after hours upon hours fine tuning the golf swing took its toll.

After the time away, he made the call to return to the golf course but he didn’t expect his comeback to take him down a different path.

“I got into long drive about six years ago,” Scutti said. “We had pennant practice at Yarra Yarra one night on the Trackman and we thought we’d have a little long drive comp.

“I’ve always hit the ball long but our head pro Andrew Bertram said my numbers were through the roof for club speed and ball speed. He said ‘you need to get into this long drive stuff’ and I didn’t even know it was a sport.”

From that night onwards, the now 30-year-old was all-in on long drive.

“I got on YouTube and saw it was huge in America,” he said. “I ordered some long drive drivers from the States, got training and planned to head over to some of their events, and a mate of mine here came across the tryout for the Australian team on the Gold Coast.

“This was within a month or so. I jumped on a plane to the Gold Coast and there were about 20 guys fighting off for four spots in the Australian team. The other four spots were already taken by experienced guys.

“It was a really cool event and I made the team. That was sort of the beginning. From there I made connections with a bunch of different people and found out about events all over the world.”

For the following few years, Scutti was on and off planes to compete in events all while pursuing new opportunities in his day job.

The owner of a personal training business began integrating his own long drive training into his clients' workouts, who did not necessarily want to become long drive athletes but wanted to improve their golf and rotate their body better.

“In the gym I lift normal weights to build strength but I also work on a heap of mobility and flexibility,” he said.

“A lot of rotation work and working on muscle groups that are more predominant in creating power in the golf swing with the legs being the main source of power. A lot of power also comes from the lats by getting your hands up nice and high and creating power by pulling down.

“Three or four times a week I’m training in the gym. I do a lot of normal golf practice as well because I’m playing off a handicap of one at the moment. That’s two or three times a week, and then long drive practice once or twice a week.”