Long bomb king heads to USA

Perth-based golf and fitness coach Paul Mews will be gunning for glory at the World Long Drive Championship in the USA next week.

Mews will be Australia’s official representative at the annual event after he won the 2023 Australian PGA Long Drive Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club.

He will compete alongside nearly 150 of the world’s biggest hitters at Eagles Landing Country in Atlanta, Georgia, from August 8-11, and hopes to spring a few surprises along the way.

“My goal is to make it into the top 16, which would be a great achievement against so many of the world’s top competitors,” Mews told GolfWA.

No stranger to top-level long drive competition, this will mark Mews’ second appearance at the World Championship, while he will also represent Australia for the third time in this year’s Trans-Tasman clash against New Zealand.

With a stock driving distance of around 320metres/350 yards and a personal best of 386 metres/422 yards, Mews is no slouch in the traditional form of the game either, having learned his trade at Royal Fremantle and now playing off +2 as a member of The Golf Collective.

Mews’ passion for the game also translates into his day job as the Founder and Head Coach of Elite Fitness and Golf Performance, which develops personalised fitness programs that focus on enhancing golfers’ mobility, joint stability, strength, rotation and core.

