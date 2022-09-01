Locals and Visitors Battle at Royal Adelaide

01 Sep 2022 | Amateur golf |

Monday 29 August 2022, the SASOOM moved to the second of the sand-belt venues with the opportunity to play Royal Adelaide attracting a quality field including some strong interstate contenders. Not the best of days with a rain band passing through and adding to the challenge that “Royal” always presents and the scores confirm a tough day for many. The women’s field featured 5 interstate entrants, Lyn Banks (Scone), Nadene Gole (Victoria GC), Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) and Rosemary Fowler & Trish Hoile (Lake Karrinyup) whilst the men’s field included Stuart Duff, a +3 handicapper all the way from Hasting , New Zealand, Stephen Valentine (Kew), Ross Banks (Scone) and a return from regular visitor, Peter Moyle (Ocean Shores). Nadene is a former successful Professional (won the Danish Women's' Open in 1996) on the European and Japanese Tours and was making her Senior Amateur debut and duly won the Women’s Senior section with (84) from Amanda Heapy (The Vines) (90) and Annabel Blanch (91), leading the local’s efforts. Annabel’s score was, however, good enough to win the Women’s Senior Nett (76) on a countback from Amanda with fellow Vines member, Kathryn Hender (79) third. Leading Victorian SOOM player, Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) took out both the Women’s Super Seniors Gross and Nett (84/79). Angela Masters (Blackwood) was yet again in the “money” with 94 for second in the Gross and Rosemary Underwood (Blackwood) (99) came third. Rosemary’s efforts were rewarded with second in the Nett (82) our visitor from Lake Karrinyup, Rosemary Fowler came third. Men’s Senior Gross saw a first time winner in Willunga’s David Pateyjohns (76) from SASOOM contender Mark Potter (The Vines) (78) and Stuart Duff (80). Pateyjohns first season as a new 55 year old has seen this low marker from the wine areas, south of Adelaide record good placings to-date so his win was not a surprise. The Men’s Senior Nett went to Ashley Norton (Mt Osmond) on a C/B from RA’s Peter Maddern and Pateyjohns - highly commendable 73’s. Winner of the Super Seniors Men’s Gross and Nett was John Zantvoort from Aston Hills (82/74). John plays a limited SOOM schedule these days but was a popular winner. Visitor Frank Lampe and the perennial contender, Michael Richards (Tea Tree Gully) recorded 83’s. Local member and GA/SA Chairman, Rod Phillips (77) came next in the Nett from Lampe and Peter Waters (Mt Gambier) (78’s). As always, we thank Royal Adelaide for hosting the event and providing an opportunity for local SOOM contenders and our interstate visitors to test their games on this renowned course.

