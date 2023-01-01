Golf Course ID: 21217, 18 hole

The Links Shell Cove is a unique and picturesque 18 hole golf course located in the Illawarra region on the South Coast of NSW.

Your community course brought to you by Shellharbour City Council.

At the heart of the community we serve, The Links Shell Cove is different, innovative, fun, friendly and redefining what a golf facility can be. Whether walking the course or taking advantage of the full fleet of electric carts fitted with GPS Visage technology, The Links is an enjoyable experience for all level of golfers.