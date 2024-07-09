Links Lady Bay to host Aus Senior Am

09 Jul 2024 | Amateur golf |

The Australian Senior Amateur is headed to South Australia in 2024 with the magnificent facility at The Links Lady Bay playing the host.

The best senior amateurs in the country will rendezvous on the stunning Flierieu Peninsula, 90 minutes’ drive south of Adelaide near the seaside town of Normanville.

Golf Australia announced the venue today, along with the dates: October 16-18.

For the fourth year in a row the national senior amateur will be played with men and women competing on the same course for separate championships over 54 holes.

Links Lady Bay is a links-style course that has won acclaim since its opening in 1998.

It was No. 68 in Golf Australia magazine’s most recent course ranking and has been ranked one of the top resort courses in the country.

Designed by Jack Newton, Graeme Grant and John Spencer, it draws upon the rolling dunes and spectacular bunkering of the famous Irish and Scottish links courses.

It features amazing ocean views and a village atmosphere. The resort is also less than 30 minutes from the famous McLaren Vale wine region, and travellers from all over the world are drawn to this seaside haven.

“Links Lady Bay will be an amazing venue for the Australian Senior Amateur,” said Therese Magdulski, Golf Australia’s General Manager of Events and Operations today.

“Its reputation as a fabulous test of golf in true links conditions will be tested by the best senior golfers in the country.

“We have no doubt that it will be a shining star of what is a significant tournament for us.”

The Australian Senior Amateur was played at Lake Karrinyup in Perth in 2024, with Victorians Nadene Gole and James Lavender winning.

Entries are open, see for details.