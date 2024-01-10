Legendary Webb back in Ayr with AGF scholars

10 Jan 2024 | Australian Golf Foundation |

The legendary Karrie Webb has returned to her original club, Ayr in Queensland, to support the Australian Golf Foundation girls scholarship holders at the club.

Seven-time major championship winner and World Golf Hall of Famer Webb, who grew up playing at Ayr with the club’s greenkeeper, Kelvin Haller, her first coach.

Nowadays she divides her time between her Florida home and her Australian base in Townsville, just north of Ayr.

Webb attended the club’s Karrie Webb Junior Masters tournament which hosted players not only from the local area but from as far as Brisbane and Yeppoon, near Rockhampton.

Ayr Golf Club has been participating in the AGF girls scholarship program since 2022 and the coordinator, Evelyn Webb (incidentally, Karrie’s mother), says they have made great strides.

One AGF scholar, Amaya Mahoney, won a nomination to compete in the annual Greg Norman tournament in Queensland. Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia. The AGF supports Golf Australia’s vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game.

Find a local scholarship program near you. Visit for further information.

The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.