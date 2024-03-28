Legendary Nicholas turns back the clock in 20th Australian Amputee Open

28 Mar 2024 | All Abilities |

Australian All Abilities golf legend Geoff Nicholas has collected yet another trophy and received a very special honour at the 2024 Australian Amputee Open at Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club.

A five-shot winner, Nicholas showed his dominance across the three-day event, again claiming a championship that he won 20 years ago when it was first held.

Nicholas' contribution to the game and sustained success was also recognised formally at the Open.

He became the first inductee into the Amputee Golf Australia Hall of Fame, a fitting recognition for the man who won 12 consecutive British and US Amputee Open titles from 1990.

"It was really nice to be nominated, it's nice to get recognised a bit," said Nicholas.

After opening his week with rounds of 83 and 80, Nicholas stormed home with a final round 2-under 70 on his way to the title.

"It didn't feel like 20 years ago. It's amazing how quickly the time goes," he said of his win at the inaugural 2004 Open.

"It was nice to obviously win the first one, and then pretty special to win the 20th anniversary."

Fellow New South Welshman Stephan Prior was runner-up after a consistent week of 79-80-80.

First-year entrant Archer Belbin took out the nett category, an impressive achievement for the 16-year-old who is new to the game. He also gave a fantastic speech at the presentation which echoed Amputee Golf Australia's moto “More Than Golf”.