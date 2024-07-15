Legend Gale gets behind ‘Sticks for Stix’ campaign

15 Jul 2024 | Participation |

Western Australian golfing titan Terry Gale has thrown his support behind GolfWA’s ‘Sticks for Stix’ campaign by donating several sets of used clubs.

The Sticks for Stix initiative invites members of metropolitan clubs to turn in their pre-used clubs and equipment, which can then be passed on and used to increase participation rates at regional clubs across WA.

Following a recent house move, Gale (pictured above), a six-time winner of the WA Open during an illustrious career, decided to downsize his club collection and handed five sets over to Sticks for Stix.

“I’m from the country myself, so if any of the sets can be of use in getting more people playing golf I’d be very pleased,” he told GolfWA. “They’re not the most modern clubs now, but they’ve served me well and I hope they’ll give some golfers out there a good start in the game.”

Joining Gale in making Sticks for Stix contributions this winter were members of The Cut and Melville Glades golf clubs, who generously gifted dozens of sets of clubs, bags and trolleys – as well as hundreds of golf balls – to the cause.

Brett Symons, GolfWA’s Regional Club Support Officer for the South West region, believes the donations will make a tangible difference in growing participation rates in country WA.

“A lack of access to quality golf clubs and equipment is a significant barrier to people getting into golf in regional areas,” he said. “These generous contributions will open the door for beginners of all ages to try golf – and hopefully build a life-long love of the sport.

“It’s great to see Terry Gale supporting the campaign. If a little of his magic can rub off on whoever gets to use his old clubs, they could turn into a very handy player!”

Metro Perth clubs looking to support Sticks for Stix should contact Brett Symons. Call 0433 020 943 or .