Minjee and Min Woo Lee excited for full Olympic experience

03 Jul 2024 | Professional golf |

History-making siblings Minjee and Min Woo Lee plan to immerse themselves completely in the Olympic experience as they prepare to represent their family and their country at the Paris 2024 Games.

It is now just four weeks until Min Woo will tee it up in his maiden Olympic golf competition while Minjee while participate in her third Games just six days later.

Although their paths may cross only briefly during the two weeks of competition – Minjee hopes to arrive in time to see Min Woo play his final round – both have indicated their desire to absorb everything an Olympic Games has to offer.

Just 20 years of age when golf made its Olympic return in 2016, Minjee was unable to visit the Olympic Village due to Covid restrictions when she represented her country for a second time at Tokyo 2020.

It is why she is so excited for the Paris 2024 Games and all they will have to offer.

“It was a little bit different in Rio because it was the inaugural year and then Tokyo was a Covid edition,” said Minjee in a call with Australian media on Wednesday.

“Paris will be a proper experience of how an Olympics should be.

“I’m really looking forward to going and seeing the Olympic village. I read some things on the Olympic information and it seems like there’s a great set-up there and I’m especially excited to see the gym. The gym is just always such a great set-up; it’s a gym person’s dream.”

While he has one experience playing at the host venue, Le Golf National, Min Woo is also looking beyond the golf course to enhance his Olympic experience, including participating in the Opening Ceremony that will be held on the River Seine.

“I’m going to be going to the Opening Ceremony as it’s just before our practice rounds,” said Min Woo.

“Very excited to see fellow Australians and other countries and we’re on a boat going around the river.

“That’ll be very cool to get to experience that and stay at the Olympic Village, which is awesome.”

Little more than two years apart in age, Minjee and Min Woo become the 16th Australian siblings to represent Australia in the same sport at the same Olympic Games.

It is an illustrious list that dates back to Lillian and Frank Beaurepaire who competed in the swimming at the 1920 Games in Antwerp and why this particular tournament hits different.

“You’re playing for something bigger than just yourself, you’re playing for your country,” said Minjee, currently ranked No.11 in the women’s world rankings.

“I know every week in, week out we do represent Australia but we’re not playing for Australia.

“I feel like it’s just a little bit different and the atmosphere is just a little different.

“You’ve just got to be there to experience it. Min won’t quite understand right now, but once he goes there he’ll really be able to feel it.”

“There’s not many tournaments where you represent Australia and in a team environment, too,” added Min Woo, who moved up to 31st in the men’s world golf rankings after his runner-up finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

“We play for ourselves and our country of course in big tournaments, but especially coming every four years, it’s pretty special to rep Australia and try to do our best.”