Lee siblings coming soon to Netflix

23 Jan 2025 | Professional golf |

The Olympic exploits of West Australian siblings Minjee and Min Woo Lee will feature when Season 3 of ‘Full Swing’ airs on Netflix from February 25.

As Minjee represented her country for a third time at Paris 2024, Min Woo was selected for the Australian Olympic Team for the first time.

In so doing they became just the sixteenth Australian sister and brother pair to compete in the same sport at the same Games dating back to 1920, a slice of history that will now receive the ‘Full Swing’ treatment.

As his profile has grown in recent years, Min Woo has been visible in the two previous ‘Full Swing’ seasons without being a featured player.

That changes in 2025 as he and Minjee join the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Sahith Theegala, Shane Lowry and Ludvig Aberg to go under the Netflix microscope, the first Australians to be featured in ‘Full Swing’.

The primary focus on the Lees will centre around their quest for Olympic gold.

Min Woo embraced everything that the Olympic Games had to offer, participating in the Opening Ceremony that snaked down the Seine, attending Olympic events and representing the green and gold with pride.

He has become a fan favourite dating back to his swashbuckling win at the 2023 Australian PGA Championship, his social media presence driving an explosion in younger golf fans.

It was another strong campaign, too, for Minjee, who finished tied for 22nd at Le Golf National.

The pair recently hosted the first edition of Webex Players Series Perth at Royal Fremantle Golf Club and are building towards big seasons on their respective tours in 2025.

Hopefully it is enough to see them cast again for 'Full Swing' Season 4 in 2026.