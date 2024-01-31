Lee, O'Donovan win NSW strokeplay

31 Jan 2024 | Amateur golf |

Rachel Lee and Declan O’Donovan are the NSW Strokeplay champions for 2024.

The 16-year-old Lee added another victory to her resume by clinching the title at Pacific Dunes today.

“It’s pretty good to win. I’ve really focused on my game today,” she said. She edged out Western Australia’s Erica Tan by a shot, posting 4-over overall, and 2-over for the day.

“I was just trying to be more confident. I really felt like it was ‘this or nothing’. That’s how I always play,” said Lee, from Avondale Golf Club.

As she gears up for the matchplay phase of the NSW Amateur, Lee is brimming with confidence.

The top 16 women move on to the component, which will begin at Belmont Golf Club on Thursday morning.

It might have been another roller-coaster ride in his second round, but it has resulted in another decisive win for Avondale’s O’Donovan in the NSW Medal today.

O’Donovan carded a handy 5-under-par 67 at a windswept Belmont Golf Club to go with his opening 2-under-par effort yesterday at Pacific Dunes to add more silverware to his growing trophy cabinet.

His 7-under-par total is good enough for a two-shot win over former Dubbo representative Lachie Jones, who carded a tidy 3-under 69 in the calmer morning conditions at Belmont.

Overnight co-leader Sam Cascio finished another shot back at 4-under after battling to a 73 at Pacific Dunes alongside Moore Park’s Josh Boaz.

However, the pair’s 4-under finish allowed them to share the NSW Club Champion of Champions crown.

O’Donovan, however, was the man of the moment and was delighted to know he had collected medallist honours.

“It was just as much fun out here as yesterday,” O’Donovan said. “Pac (Pacific) Dunes is tight, and it’s wide open here, but it was windy.”

With his victory in the Medal, O’Donovan also secured the top seeding in the matchplay competition, which gets underway on Thursday at Belmont.

- Golf NSW